Roof collapse at Lafarge Zimbabwe may impact performance

28 October 2021

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe has announced that a roof collapse at one of its cement mills is expected to have a negative impact on the group’s overall business performance in the final quarter of 2021.



"The necessary measures to restore the structures and restart the mills have commenced and are well under way," Faithful Sithole, the company’s secretary said in a statement following the incident earlier this month.



Elsewhere, work on the installation of a new VRM at the facility is underway and is expected to complete in March 2022.

