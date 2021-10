Cementarnica Usje posts 8% revenue increase

29 October 2021

North Macedonia’s Cementarnica Usje has announced a seven per cent YoY fall in net profit to MKD1.1bn (US$20.7m) in the first nine months of 2021.

Operating revenue advanced eight per cent to nearly MKD4bn in the 9M21. Domestic sales increased five per cent to MKD2.5bn, while sales on foreign markets rose 21 per cent to MKD1.4bn.

The company’s operating expenses were up 19 per cent YoY MKD2.8bn in the January-September period.

