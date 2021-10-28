Dalmia Bharat sees 11% climb in revenue

India’s Dalmia Bharat has reported a 10 per cent decline in net profit to INR2.09bn (US$27.93m) during the September quarter of FY21-22, compared with INR2.32bn in the year-ago period.



“In spite of unprecedented cost-related headwinds across regions, our razor-sharp focus on operational efficiencies and execution has helped us contain our costs and deliver industry-leading performance,” said the company’s managing director, Puneet Dalmia.



Consolidated revenue from operations was up 11.4 per cent YoY to INR25.77bn during the quarter, with Dalmia’s cement segment contributing around INR25.74bn (+11.3 per cent YoY).

“We have commercialised Line 2 of our cement plant near Cuttack, Odisha, as well as began trial run production at our Murli plant in Maharashtra,” said Mahendra Singhi, CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat).

