Siam Cement's revenue surges 31% YoY

28 October 2021

Thailand’s Siam Cement PCL has seen its net profit decline 30 per cent YoY in the third quarter of 2021, falling to THB6.82bn (US$205m), as it recorded lower demand and an asset impairment related to a plant in Myanmar.

However, revenue from sales advanced 31 per cent YoY to THB31.83bn in the 3Q21, supported by its chemical business.

