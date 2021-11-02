City Cement sees 26% fall in profit

Saudi Arabia's City Cement has posted a 25.6 per cent YoY decline in net profit to SAR38m (US$10.13m) in the quarter ending 30 September 2021, compared with SAR51.1m in the year-ago period.
Sales also fell 20.6 per cent to SAR111.6m from SAR140.6m in the 3Q20.
