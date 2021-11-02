Najran Cement sees 24% fall in profit

02 November 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Najran Cement has posted a net profit of SAR36.1m (US$9.23m) in the third quarter of 2021, down 23.8 per cent YoY from SAR47.4m in the year-ago period.



Sales also declined 20.8 per cent YoY to SAR125.9m from SAR159m in the 3Q20.

