Star Cement posts 3% revenue increase

03 November 2021

India’s Star Cement has posted a standalone net profit of INR229.4m (US$3.07m) in the quarter ending 30 September, falling 39.8 per cent YoY from INR381.2m in the same period of the previous fiscal.



However, net revenue saw a modest improvement of 3.4 per cent to INR3.98bn from INR3.85bn.

