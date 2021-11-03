Cemex invests in Synhelion and solar technology

Cemex and Cemex Ventures have announced their investment in Synhelion which aims to decarbonise the cement manufacturing process based on solar technology.

“Synhellion’s technology has enormous potential, not only does it close the fuel carbon cycle but it also facilitates a carbon-free cement industry. This investment is another example of the innovative projects and technologies we develop to decarbonise the industry,” said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures.

Synhelion’s proprietary technology will capture 100 per cent of carbon emissions and its pioneering process is set to turn CO 2 into synthetic solar fuels for several transportation industries.

The funding was led by Swiss KMU partners with participation from other venture capital firms, including Orchiila, SMS Concat, AMAG ad Cemex Ventures.

