Tabuk Cement sees 11% decrease in profit

04 November 2021


Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement has posted a 10.5 per cent YoY fall in net profit to SAR8.48m (US$2.26m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with SAR9.47m in the year-ago period.

Sales also declined 32.9 per cent YoY to SAR48m from SAR71.49m in the 3Q20.

