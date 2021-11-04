Tabuk Cement sees 11% decrease in profit

04 November 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement has posted a 10.5 per cent YoY fall in net profit to SAR8.48m (US$2.26m) in the third quarter of 2021, compared with SAR9.47m in the year-ago period.



Sales also declined 32.9 per cent YoY to SAR48m from SAR71.49m in the 3Q20.

Published under