Eagle Materials appoints Mauro Gregorio to its board

04 November 2021

USA-based Eagle Materials has appointed Mauro Gregorio to its board of directors. Mr Gregorio is the currently president of Performance Materials and Coatings at Dow, a supplier of innovative solutions in infrastructure and transportation.



"Eagle Materials has a strong board with a diverse mix of backgrounds, capabilities and experiences, and today our board is even stronger with the addition of Mauro. I could not be more delighted that Mauro is joining us. His insights and perspective will be invaluable as Eagle continues on its path of dynamic growth and achievement," said Mike Nicolais, board chair.







