Semapa reports 68% climb in profit

08 November 2021

Portugal’s Semapa has recorded a net profit of EUR122.2m (US$141.17m) in the first nine months of 2021, up 68 per cent on EUR72.8m in the 9M20.



The group’s consolidated turnover rose 4.7 per cent YoY to reach EUR1515.3m, with EUR366.7m contributed by Secil (-3.5 per cent YoY). EBITDA from the cement segment remained largely consistent at EUR107.3m (-0.1 per cent YoY).

Published under