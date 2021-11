Qassim Cement sees sales down 27% YoY

08 November 2021

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim Cement has reported a net profit of SAR60.4m (US$16.11m) in the third quarter of 2021, down 49.7 per cent YoY from SAR110.1m.



Sales also decreased 26.5 per cent to SAR170.3m from SAR231.6m in the 3Q20.

Published under