Western Cape provincial government challenges cement import ban

10 November 2021

South Africa’s Western Cape provincial government has reportedly challenged the recent decision by the National Treasury to ban the use of imported cement for state-awarded contracts, saying there was no consultation before the decision, according to Business Day.



The provincial government noted that the ban is likely to cause price hikes and therefore, make projects more expensive.

The move came after local cement producers argued that cheap imports were harming their businesses. The ban was announced in October and was scheduled to be implemented at the beginning of this month.

Published under