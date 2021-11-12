Indonesian cement market expands in September

ICR Newsroom By 12 November 2021

Cement consumption in Indonesia advanced four per cent in September 2021. "Consumption of domestic [cement] in all regions is moving up, including Bali and Nusa Tenggara," said the chairman of the Indonesian cement association (ASI), Widodo Santoso.



In the 9M20 domestic cement demand increased 5.5 per cent YoY to 46.9Mt. “With three months remaining, it is still difficult for domestic cement sales to return to the way it was before the pandemic. Especially with the threat of higher coal prices,” Mr Santoso said. The price of coal used in cement production has increased by 100 per cent.



Declining exports

Cement export volumes continue their fall from August in September. "It is unfortunate that exports of cement have declined for two months because shipments to China have declined sharply with strict supervision of export ships from Indonesia”, said Mr Santoso.



Bangladesh is the largest export destination, accounting for half of Indonesian cementitious exports. China comes second with a share of 13 per cent and Mr Santoso hoped that the Chinese economy can recover by the start of the 4Q21.



However, exports in the 9M21 advanced 9.5 per cent to 56.16Mt when compared with the same period in 2020.

