Misr Cement (Qena) announces 168% surge in profit

15 November 2021

Egypt’s Misr Cement (Qena) has reported a 168 per cent YoY surge in consolidated net profit during the first nine months of 2021, reaching EGP107.4m (US$6.84m) from EGP40.11m in the comparable period of 2020.

Standalone net profit also advanced 78.9 per cent to EGP80.77m against EGP45.15m in the 9M20.

Published under