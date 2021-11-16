Titan America LLC boosts Portland Limestone Production

Titan America LLC reports that its low-carbon Portland limestone cement production has reached 50 per cent of its total cement output.

"We are proud of this remarkable accomplishment," says Bill Zarkalis, president and CEO of Titan America. "Ramping up the actual production and sales of Portland Limestone Cement beyond 50 per cent of our total production capacity enables a substantial reduction of the carbon footprint of our cement plants and provides our customers the low carbon solutions they need in infrastructure, housing, and commercial construction. It’s an important milestone, especially considering our group has recently aligned its climate mitigation targets with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement."

The Titan Florida's Pennsuco plant in Medley, Florida, was the first cement manufacturing facility in Florida to obtain Portland limestone cement (or Type IL) approval by the Florida Department of Transportation. Type IL is a cement with approximately 15 per cent lower carbon emissions when compared with Type I or Type II cement.

"Pennsuco is the largest US producer of Type IL cement," says Randy Dunlap, president of the Florida business unit of Titan America. "We expect that the totality of our cement production at Pennsuco will be lower carbon as early as 2023."

