Mangalam Cement sees 17% revenue increase

16 November 2021

India’s Mangalam Cement has reported a standalone net profit of INR110.7m (US$1.49m) in the 2QFY21-22, falling 48.1 per cent YoY from INR213.3m in the year-ago period.



However, net revenue advanced 17.2 per cent YoY to INR3.76bn from INR3.21bn in the 2QFY20-21.

