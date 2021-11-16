Mangalam Cement sees 17% revenue increase

India’s Mangalam Cement has reported a standalone net profit of INR110.7m (US$1.49m) in the 2QFY21-22, falling 48.1 per cent YoY from INR213.3m in the year-ago period.
However, net revenue advanced 17.2 per cent YoY to INR3.76bn from INR3.21bn in the 2QFY20-21.
