Puerto Rican cement sales see 14% drop in October

ICR Newsroom By 16 November 2021

Cement sales in Puerto Rico declined 13.9 per cent YoY to 1.18m bags, or 50,312t, according to the country’s Economic Development Bank (BDE). It is the fifth-consecutive monthly fall and the lowest level since November 2020, according to Sin Comillas.



However, the FY21 ends with a 31.7 per cent surge in sales – from 528.707t (12.4m bags) to 694,994t (16.3m bags) – and is the largest increase in 12 years.



Cement production was down 12.5 per cent YoY to 727,000 bags, or 68,338t in October 2021.

