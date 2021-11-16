CemNet.com » Cement News » Puerto Rican cement sales see 14% drop in October

Puerto Rican cement sales see 14% drop in October

Puerto Rican cement sales see 14% drop in October
By ICR Newsroom
16 November 2021


Cement sales in Puerto Rico declined 13.9 per cent YoY to 1.18m bags, or 50,312t, according to the country’s Economic Development Bank (BDE). It is the fifth-consecutive monthly fall and the lowest level since November 2020, according to Sin Comillas.

However, the FY21 ends with a 31.7 per cent surge in sales – from 528.707t (12.4m bags) to 694,994t (16.3m bags) – and is the largest increase in 12 years.

Cement production was down 12.5 per cent YoY to 727,000 bags, or 68,338t  in October 2021.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Puerto Rico Consumption production 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com