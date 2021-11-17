Kohat Cement receives regulatory approvals for Punjab plant

Kohat Cement Co (KOHC) has obtained all the requisite regulatory approvals for setting up the greenfield 7800-10,000tpd cement production line in Khushab, Punjab province of Pakistan.

According to Kohat Cement’s latest report for 1QFY22, acquisition of land is under progress and it is expected that contracts for the supply of plant will be executed. A Letter of Credit for the import of plant and machinery will be established by the end of the 2QFY22.

Financial performance in 1QFY22

KOHC has posted a profit after tax (PAT) of PKR1.398bn (US$7.92m) in 1QFY22 (July-September 2021) compared to PKR507m during the same period last year. It displayed a topline jump of 31 per cent YoY to PKR 6.8bn, led by higher retention prices which offset the slight decline in dispatches (876,000t in 1QFY22 versus 906,000t last year). The finance costs dipped by 14 per cent YoY to PKR119m in 1QFY22 amid lower borrowing.

