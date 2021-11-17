Cement consumption in Spain up 10% in October

ICR Newsroom By 17 November 2021

Spanish cement demand has expanded by 10.1 per cent to 1,302,750t in October 2021, according to data from Oficemen. In the January-October 2021 period domestic cement consumption advanced 12 per cent YoY to 12.458Mt.



"The figures for October bring us closer to the end of the year in which we could recover the volume of pre-pandemic consumption for 2019, in line with what was already indicated in September,”said Oficemen President, José Manuel Cascajero.



However, exports declined 14.2 per cent to 580,966t in October. While in the 10M21 export growth is 16.5 per cent, it is 5.5 points lower than in September. The largest fall in October was reported in clinker exports, which were down eight percentage points more than those of cement. Oficemen attributes the decline to the increase in electricity costs.

