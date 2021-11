Twiga Cement commissions rehabilitated cement mill

18 November 2021

As part of the strategic development plan at Twiga Cement factory (HeidelbergCement group) has rehabilitated the cement Mill No 2 (CM2) at the plant.

The project represents an investment if US$3.2m and it was officially inaugurated on 16 November 2021 by the Prime Minister of Tanzania, H E Kassim Majaliwa.



The new cement mill plus additional investments of 2021 have increased Twiga Cement’s production capacity by 0.25Mta.

