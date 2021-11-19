Udayapur Cement plans modernisation project

Nepal’s state-owned Udayapur Cement Industry is set to undergo a NPR500m (US$4.19m) modernisation plan, which will see it replace old equipment to keep up pace with the market’s newer entrants.

The plan will upgrade capacity to 1100tpd of cement from the current 800tpd. "The work of installing modern machines has started," said Gopi Krishna Neupane, general manager of Udayapur Cement. "We are still operating age-old machines. As a result, the cement production plant is not able to produce clinker as per demand."

The company is therefore expected to begin upgrades of its pyroprocessing technology by February.

