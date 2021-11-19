Fancesa signs agreement to export to Paraguay

ICR Newsroom

Bolivia-based Fábrica Nacional de Cemento SA (Fancesa) and a Paraguayan construction company reached an agreement to export cement to the South American country.



The cement producer will initially ship 20,000 bags per month but as demand in Paraguay advances, will increase its export volumes.



All shipments are subject to the requirements of the Paraguayan Institute in terms of resistance, stability and quality management of the product. "We are returning to Bolivia with this signed agreement, so we would already be sending samples to test the strength and stability of our cement," said Álvaro Cuéllar, Fancesa’s interim manager.

