Tanga port receives large clinker consignment

23 November 2021

Tanzania’s Tanga port has received a consignment of 50,000t of clinker from Saudi Arabia, which is reportedly on transit to Prime Cement in Rwanda.

Tanga Regional Commissioner, Adam Malima, said: "The government investment in expanding the port has started bearing fruits because the port can now host large vessels, something which was not possible before the expansion," he said.

"I call on the Prime Cement Ltd to hold a meeting with Tanzanians haulers and other transport logistics firms to negotiate how the company will use their trucks to transport the consignment to Rwanda, a matter that not only will shorten transport time but will also cut cost,” he added.

The ongoing port expansion is expected to increase capacity from 750,000tpa of cargo handling to 3Mta.

Prime Cement’s Business Operations Manager, Mvayo Fabrice, noted that the company used Tanga Port as its geographical position makes it more accessible, reducing cargo ship traffic at Dar es Salaam and Mombasa ports.

