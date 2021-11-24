CemNet.com » Cement News » Vicat Group signs EUR250m financing agreement

24 November 2021


Vicat Group has signed a EUR250m financing agreement, which takes the form of a private placement with leading US investors, according to a press release.

The financing agreement consists of two tranches. The first (EUR100m) has a maturity of 10 years, at a fixed rate of 1.27 per cent. The second (EUR150m) has maturity of 15 years, at a fixed rate of 1.57 per cent.

