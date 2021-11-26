CarbonBuilt joins World Cement Association

ICR Newsroom By 26 November 2021

CarbonBuilt has joined the World Cement Association (WCA) as an associate corporate member.

The US based firm has developed ReversaTM technology that directly embeds CO₂ from industrial and direct air capture sources into proprietary low-cost and low-carbon concrete formulations. The technology reduces overall CO₂ emissions by more than 60 per cent while delivering products that meet existing industry specifications and drive greater profit for concrete producers, according to a WCA statement. CarbonBuilt estimates that widespread adoption of its technology can enable gigaton-scale CO₂ reductions and removals, by storing this carbon in concrete.



Ian Riley, CEO at WCA, explains: “Reducing the environmental impact of cement and concrete is one of the most important challenges we have when it comes to cutting emissions and making global net-zero a reality. Technologies like CarbonBuilt’s Reversa process have a vital role to play in achieving this, so we are very pleased to be welcoming them today. I’m sure their insights and experiences will be immensely valuable to our members around the world.”







Published under