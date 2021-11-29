INSEE Cement signs MoU with Hambantota Port

29 November 2021

Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) recently signed an agreement with INSEE Cement to ensure the efficient transfer of raw materials to the Galle cement plant, Sri Lanka, via the Hambantota Port.

The agreement was signed between INSEE Cement CEO, Gustavo Navarro, and HIPG CEO, Johnson Liu, at a ceremony held at the Hambantota Maritime Centre.



Mr Navarro said: "Due to the limitations we have experienced in our previous operations, we couldn’t bring bigger vessels with larger volumes. HIP has been a great business partner for us and the port came up with some creative solutions to get our raw materials delivered efficiently and in a timely manner, which made a positive impact on our operation. This has not only benefited our company but also the local economy in terms of dollar savings because it reduced freight costs we otherwise paid to foreign vessels."

INSEE Cement Director Procurement and Logistics, Thusith Gunawarnasuriya, further mentioned with HIP they were able to use larger vessels to carry their raw materials due to the port’s deep draught facilities.

"HIP’s productivity levels are impressive and the quick turnaround helped us to achieve economies of scale and increase our production levels, which in turn increased volumes for the port. This not only benefited INSEE but our end user."

Johnson Liu added that the port handled a dry bulk volume of over 1Mta in 2021 for the first time.

Published under