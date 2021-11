STAS Engineering to work on Bursa Cimento upgrade project

30 November 2021

STAS Engineering and Erk Proje will help Bursa Çimento Fabrikasi AS to decrease carbon emission rates while increasing its production capacity with a new raw meal silo, preheater tower, rotary kiln, clinker cooler and clinker silos.

The main technology supplier is FLSmith from Denmark and CETA Makina is the contractor. The work on the Turkish cement plant is due to be completed in the first months of 2022.

