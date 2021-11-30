Sinai Cement reports 67% rise in net sales

Egypt’s Sinai Cement saw its consolidated net loss contract to EGP323.3m (US$20.58m) in the first nine months of the year, compared with EGP425m in the year-ago period.
Consolidated net sales advanced 67.3 per cent YoY to EGP984.8m from EGP588.7m in the 9M20.
