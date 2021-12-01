Oman Cement increases conveyor capacity

Oman Cement Co has increased the capacity of one of its conveyor belts from 150 to 250tph. The increase of the conveyor that transports cement from the cement mill to the silo was achieved by EPC specialist Synergy International FZE, who was responsible for project planning, procurement and construction.



Synergy International FZE specialises in mechanical power transmission and bulk material handling, wear protection and dedusting systems, as well as ball mill optimisation and automated flow control system, system assembly and commissioning.



The company widened the conveyor belt by 23 per cent from 650 to 800mm and increased the belt speed by 34 per cent from 1 to 1.34m/s by adapting idler technology. To increase the grip on the belt, the drive drum diameter was increased from 500 to 800mm. In addition, it selected smooth-running idlers from Rulmeca that have a significantly-lower running resistance with a high-performance sealing system that lowers energy consumption.

