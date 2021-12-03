UltraTech Cement celebrates 15 five-star mine ratings

03 December 2021

UltraTech Cement has received a five-star rating in the field of sustainable mine management for 15 of its limestone mines, awarded by the Ministry of Mines and Indian Bureau of Mines.

This was awarded for the last three years (2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20), with a total of 30 such five-star rating awards. This is the highest number of five-star ratings awarded to any company in India for all the major minerals such as bauxite, copper, iron ore, manganese, lead, zinc and limestone.

The star ratings are based on the exhaustive and universal implementation of sustainable development frameworks in mining.



Published under