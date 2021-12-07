Arabian Cement exports advance 49%

Egypt-based Arabian Cement Co exports increased by 49 per cent YoY in the January-October 2021 period, according to Sergio Alcantarilla, the company’s CEO.
Export destinations during this time included Libya, Spain, Sudan, the USA and Yemen.
Arabian Cement posted a consolidated net loss of EGP23.21m (US$27,1844) in the 9M21, compared to EGP39.77m in the 9M20.
