Arabian Cement exports advance 49%

ICR Newsroom By 07 December 2021

Egypt-based Arabian Cement Co exports increased by 49 per cent YoY in the January-October 2021 period, according to Sergio Alcantarilla, the company’s CEO.



Export destinations during this time included Libya, Spain, Sudan, the USA and Yemen.



Arabian Cement posted a consolidated net loss of EGP23.21m (US$27,1844) in the 9M21, compared to EGP39.77m in the 9M20.

Published under