Morocco’s cement dispatches up 11% in November

ICR Newsroom By 07 December 2021

Moroccan cement deliveries increased 11.4 per cent YoY to 1,227,984t in November 2021 from 1,102,003Mt in November 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Housing and Urbanisation. The deliveries were made by APC members, ie Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.



In the January-November 2021 period deliveries were up 15.6 per cent YoY to 12,719,348t from the 11M20, when 11,000,288t were dispatched.







Published under