Honduran cement prices frozen until end of 2021

ICR Newsroom By 08 December 2021

The price of a cement bag in Honduras will remain the same until 31 December 2021, according to the country’s Secretary of Economic Development (SDE), the Honduran Council of Private Enterprise (COHEP) and the Honduran Chamber of Industry and Construction (CHICO).



The head of the SDE, María Antonia Rivera, said that "the most important thing is to maintain the stabilisation of the price that was applied on November 30, which will be maintained for 30 days and we are going to create the work table."



Ms Rivera said that a representative of the new government will be invited to make the relevant decisions, including the expansion of the decree that discounts the cost of maritime freight by 75 per cent.



In addition, she explained that the costs of the cement bag will be analysed as of 31 December, to avoid future price rises.

Published under