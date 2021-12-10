CIMERWA posts a 7% revenue increase

Rwanda's CIMERWA has registered an after-tax profit of RWF4.1bn (US$3.95m) for the year ended September 2021, up 115.8 per cent compared to RWF1.9bn in the previous year. Revenue also advanced seven per cent YoY to RWF67.3bn.



“We have achieved strong financial results in the year ending 30 September 2021 despite the effects of various COVID-19 lockdowns during the period. This excellent performance was driven by growth in revenue as the business executed its route-to-market strategy so as to sustain the dominant market share position as well as margins,” said Chief Finance Officer, John Bugunya.

