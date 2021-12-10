Holcim El Salvador awards solar park contract

ICR Newsroom By 10 December 2021

Holcim El Salvador awarded the contract for the construction of a solar park to AES El Salvador. The solar power facility would be built at its El Ronco cement plant in Metapan in the second half of 2022.



As part of the US$19m investment AES would be responsible for the installation of 39,200 solar panels as well as the operation of the photovoltaic park for 15 years. The facility is expected to generate 17MW of renewable energy, accounting for 21 per cent of the energy required for cement production at the plant.







