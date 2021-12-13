Philippines opens investigation on Vietnamese anti-dumping

ICR Newsroom By 13 December 2021

The Philippines’ Tariff Commission has started its investigation into the merits of imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on cement imports. The commission commenced a formal investigation on 9 December following a request from the Department of Trade and Industry. A preliminary conference is scheduled for 20 December as part of the investigation.



“Matters for discussion include the timelines, nature of investigation, appearance of counsel and parties, number of witnesses, notification, accessibility of documents and public file, confidentiality of documents, submission of position papers and memoranda, conduct of inspection and verification of data, schedule of public hearings and other activities, and other topics that may add in the prompt disposition of the case,” the commission said.

The DTI has ordered temporary anti-dumping duties on cement imports from Vietnam.

