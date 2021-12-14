CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile’s cement market expands 5% in October

Chile’s cement market expands 5% in October

By ICR Newsroom
14 December 2021


Cement consumption in Chile increased 4.5 per cent YoY to 410,424t in October 2021 when compared with October 2020, when demand reached 392,688t, according to the Chilean Chamber for Construction (CChC).

In the January-October 2021 period dispatches were up 52.4 per cent to 3.625Mt from 2.379Mt in the 10M20.

