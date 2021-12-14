Colombian cement demand falls to 1.15Mt in October

ICR Newsroom By 14 December 2021

Cement dispatches in Colombia slipped 1.6 per cent YoY to 1.15Mt in October 2021 from 1.169Mt in the same period of the previous year, according the country’s statistics office, DANE. When compared with the 1.111Mt dispatched in October 2019, deliveries were up 3.5 per cent.



Deliveries to ready-mix concrete companies increased 7.5 per cent, but construction companies and contractors purchases were down by 16.3 per cent while off-take in the retail segment slipped 1.1 per cent.



Domestic production was up 3.7 per cent YoY to 1.235Mt in October 2021 from 1.19Mt in October 2020 and increased 8.7 per cent when compared with 1.136Mt in October 2019.



January-October 2021

Cement dispatches in the 10M21 reached 10.739Mt, representing an increase of 18.6 per cent YoY from 9.058Mt in the 10M20.



Of this growth, the ready-mix concrete segment saw the strongest growth at 22.9 per cent while the retail segment showed a robust expansion of 17.9 per cent. Construction companies and contractors reported a 15.1 per cent uptick in buying.



Output from Colombia’s cement plants increased 19.8 per cent YoY to 11.328Mt in the January-October 2021 period when compare with the equivalent period in the previous year, when production reached 9.458Mt.

Published under