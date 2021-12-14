SOCOCIM launches Climate Plan

ICR Newsroom By 14 December 2021

Senegal’s SOCOCIM has launched its “Climate Plan” to reduce its carbon footprint by opening a new production line at its Rufisque palnt with a capacity of 10,000tpd. FCB has been awarded the contract for the engineering and equipment. When completed the company’s low-carbon cement capacity will increase from 3.5Mta to 7Mta.



SOCOCIM’s Climate Plan aims to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and enable the cement producer to gradually phase out the use of fossil fuels in cement production. The project follows the commissioning at the start of 2021 of equipment that enables the plant to reduce energy consumption by 25 per cent.







Published under