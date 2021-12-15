Holcim acquires Marshall Concrete Products

Holcim completed the acquisition of Marshall Concrete Products, a longstanding and trusted supplier of concrete products and services in Minneapolis/St Paul and the surrounding metropolitan area, USA.



Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO, said: “This acquisition is another step in our Strategy 2025 to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. We welcome the employees of Marshall Concrete Products and look forward to building on their strong customer service focus, which made them a partner of choice in the Twin Cities area for decades. This acquisition strengthens our presence in this strong growth market while contributing to Holcim’s overall strategy to expand our range of low-carbon products and solutions.”



The acquisition enhances Holcim’s current residential and light commercial offerings, benefiting all sectors served including infrastructure and industrial customers. Marshall Concrete Products and all its people will become a member of Holcim in the US.

