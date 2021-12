Garadagh Cement orders a DAL Machinery ball mill

16 December 2021

DAL Machinery will install a completely new ball mill with 28tph production capacity for Garadagh Cement plant (Holcim group) located at Baku, Azerbaijan.



The mill is for clinker grinding and measures dia 0.26m x32m. DAL will design, manufacture and install the mill on EPC basis.

