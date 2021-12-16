Carbon Re joins WCA

ICR Newsroom By 16 December 2021

Carbon Re has joined the World Cement Association (WCA) as an associate corporate member.



Carbon Re is the world’s first AI-powered platform developing solutions to cut costs and reduce emissions in the energy-intensive manufacturing sector. Its Delta Zero software enables cement plants to increase efficient fuel use when firing kilns, resulting in lower fuel costs and emissions reductions of up to 20 per cent.



Ian Riley, CEO at WCA, comments: “Improving energy efficiency of production and processes is one of the most important levers we have today when it comes to cutting emissions from cement manufacture. We are therefore especially pleased to be welcoming Carbon Re, whose experience applying the latest technology in energy-intensive industries can certainly benefit the cement sector, and we look forward to working alongside them as we work on the net-zero transition.”







Published under