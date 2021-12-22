Titan Cement announces progress of share buyback

22 December 2021

Titan Cement International SA has announced the progress of its share buyback programme.



The company and its subsidiary, Titan Cement Co SA, purchased 42,514 shares of Titan Cement International on Euronext Brussels and the Athens Stock Exchange in the period between 13 December until 20 December 2021. The value of the shares amounts to EUR575,484.



Following the transactions, Titan Cement International owns 1,447,192 shares which represent 1.85 per cent of the voting rights.

