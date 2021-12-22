Cemex signs five-year agreement with HCL Industries

22 December 2021

HCL Industries has signed a five-year agreement with Cemex, which will see it focus on global end-to-end transformation of IT lifecycle management, including IT managed services, digital transformation, infrastructure and application services, alongside end-user support.

“Cemex selected HCL Technologies because we have a vision of working smarter to cater to the global company’s fast-growing operations,” said Fausto Sosa, vice-president of Information Technology at Cemex. “HCL is the best partner for us on our digital transformation journey because it has the right expertise. With the delivery of platforms like Cemex GO, we’ll see a 21st century digital adoption in the construction industry.”

