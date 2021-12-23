Argos set to commission new terminal

23 December 2021

Argos has invested close to US$42m for the construction of a new terminal in the free trade zone of Cartagena, Colombia. As such, it is expanding its port infrastructure and the movement of cement, clinker and other raw materials to 3.5Mta, which will triple its capacity to receive and export products.

The new terminal is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2022.



"We are extremely proud to materialise this ambitious project to expand our export capacity from Colombia and to continue purposefully investing in the country in order to contribute to economic reactivation, the generation of quality jobs and the creation of social value in the territories where Argos is present. This new terminal will allow us to substantially increase cement exports to the United States, taking advantage of the growing demand for construction materials in that country,” said Juan Esteban Calle, Argos CEO.



The port infrastructure has high-tech hermetic conveyor belts that will move materials directly from the storage silos to the ship, which will reduce the number of trucks carrying cargo and reduce atmospheric emissions.

