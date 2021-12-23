Eduardo Sánchez takes over management of Unacem Peru

23 December 2021

Eduardo Sánchez Verdejo has taken over the general management of Unacem Peru. At the same time, Mr Sánchez will continue to fulfill the role of Corporate Industrial Vice President of Unacem Group, a role he has been performing since February 2021.



He has more than 25 years of experience in the cement industry. In addition to his long career at Unacem, Mr Sánchez has been alternative fuels manager at Lafarge Ecocem, as well as production, optimisation and quality manager at Lafarge’s Montcada plant.

Published under