Natal Portland Cement secures five-year loan

27 December 2021

As part of Natal Portland Cement’s (NPC) strategy to enhance its capital structure and investments opportunities, company CEO and Chairman, Matias Cardell has announced the approval of a five-year loan by Standard Bank totalling ZAR500m (US$32.1m).



“This transaction shows recognition from the largest South African bank on NPC’s solid results and our ability to generate sustainable cash flows," added Mr Cardell.

“Thanks to the turnaround process we began in 2019, we have shown that many negative past paradigms and supposedly endemic weaknesses, have been duly addressed and overcome,” concluded Mr Cardell.

NPC is a subsidiary of Brazilian-based InterCement.

