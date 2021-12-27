Udaipur Cement Works Ltd wins the Greentech sustainability Award 2021

27 December 2021

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UCWL), a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, has won the Greentech Sustainability Award 2021 under the 'Excellence in Affordable & Clean Energy' category.



The company won the award after increasing the share of its renewable energy by more than 50 per cent in the total power mix. UCWL prioritised solar and WHR-based power plants over any short-term gains that might have developed from installing a captive thermal power plant.



The Whole-Time Director of the company, Mr Naveen Kumar Sharma, gave credit to Team UCWL for its collective and sustainable efforts.

