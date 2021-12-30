Belarusian commodity exchange sees 64% rise in cement exports

The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) saw a 64 per cent YoY increase in cement export transactions in January-December 2021 to US$15.2m, according to the exchange’s press service.
Two transactions were carried out on 28 December to supply 6000t and 39,000t of Belarusian Portland cement with a total value of US$2.7m to Poland.
In 2021, 74 per cent of the country’s cement exports were sold through BUCE to the Russian Federation, with 10-12 Russian companies regularly participating in core trading sessions.
